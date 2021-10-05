4 hospitals offering employee bonuses

As physicians and nurses deal with burnout and hospitals battle staffing shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many facilities are offering their employees bonuses to retain staff and thank them for their work.

Here are four hospitals that have announced bonuses in the last month, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:

1. Hartford HealthCare offers bonuses to 26,000 employees.

Hartford HealthCare is giving bonuses of $1,000 to employees who work 30 hours or more per week, $600 to those who work 24 to 29 hours a week, and $250 to those who work fewer than 24 hours a week.

2. Wexner Medical Center to spend $15M on employee bonuses

Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is giving out $1,000 bonuses to more than 15,000 employees.

3. Mass General Brigham to spend $75M on employee bonuses

Boston-based Mass General Brigham announced that it will give nearly all 80,000 employees each $1,000 bonuses in November, and a prorated bonus for those who work part-time.

4. UMass Memorial Health offers COVID-19 bonuses to 15,500 employees

Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health gave its full-time employees $500, part-time employees $250 and per diem workers $125 at the end of September.