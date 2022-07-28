What's the key to resilient and diverse teams? Ronda Lehman from Mercy Health reveals the answer.

Increase your team's diversity and strength with this simple tip.

Ronda Lehman is the president of Lima Market at Lima, Ohio-based Mercy Health.

Ms. Lehman will serve on the panel "What Health Systems Are Still Missing in Analytics" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable.

Becker's Healthcare aims to foster peer-to-peer conversation between healthcare's brightest leaders and thinkers.

Question: What are you most excited about right now and what makes you nervous?

Ronda Lehman: I'm excited when I see new fresh faces in healthcare. These young people are excited about serving people and working together towards a common goal to improve the health and lives of the communities we serve. On the other hand, I'm nervous when I see talented people leave their roles and take such incredible organizational knowledge with them.

Q: What will healthcare executives need to be effective leaders for the next five years?

RL: We need to lead with heart. Our people need to know we care and want the best for them and the patients we serve. Emotional intelligence is not a "nice to have" but a "must have" in today's climate.

Q: How are you building resilient and diverse teams?

RL: Quite simply: one at a time. There is no one size fits all program, benefit or initiative that resonates with everyone. Individuality is key. Empower your leaders to invest time and energy into each team member to discover what is important to them.