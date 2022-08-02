The encroaching nervousness about the 'Great retirement' with Keneatha Johnson

Keneatha Johnson is the senior director of quality, safety and health policy at Naperville-based Illinois Hospital Association.

Ms. Johnson will serve on the panel "The Next Wave of Emergency Preparedness" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.

To learn more and register, click here.

Becker's Healthcare aims to foster peer-to-peer conversation between healthcare's brightest leaders and thinkers. In that vein, responses to our Speaker Series are published straight from interviewees. Here is what our speakers had to say.

Question: What is the smartest thing you've done in the last year to set your system up for success?

Keneatha Johnson: The smartest thing I've done was shortening group huddles and encouraging work-life balance.

Q: What are you most excited about right now and what makes you nervous?

KJ: Right now, I'm excited to see the new wave of ideas coming and nervous about succession planning following the great retirement.

Q: What will healthcare executives need to be effective leaders for the next five years?

KJ: Healthcare executives will need to have flexibility and creativity. The pandemic has shown us that traditional models of care and working can be expanded.

Q: How are you building resilient and diverse teams?

KJ: I'm building resilient and diverse teams by ensuring that we are looking outside the traditional recruitment modes and expanding the hiring pool.