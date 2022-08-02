How Kyle Price is combating stagnant and uniform teams in his health system

Kyle Price is the senior vice president of service lines at Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System.

Mr. Price will serve on the panel "What Will Growth Look Like in 2030?" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.

Question: What is the smartest thing you've done in the last year to set your system up for success?

Kyle Price: Transitioning our system to a service line operating model has been a key driver for our system to continue the journey to value. While our campuses were dealing with the rise and fall of the pandemic, the new model has allowed us not to lose focus on the path to value.

Q: What are you most excited about right now?

KP: I am most excited about all the new entries into the healthcare space. Some see them as competition, but I see them as a catalyst for change.

Q: How are you thinking about growth and investments for the next year or two?

KP: Regarding growth, I am always considering whether we should build or buy. If it's a core piece of our business, we should continue to build upon it, but if it's not, we need to let it go and partner with someone that can do it better. I see this being a major theme over the next year.

Q: What will healthcare executives need to be effective leaders for the next five years?

KP: Healthcare has been complicated these past few years and it's not getting easier. Leaders will have to show up as humans, connect more with their teams and show genuine empathy and care.

Q: How are you building resilient and diverse teams?

KP: We have invested in numerous wellness offerings for our teams. For example, we have flexible days off, remote working where we can, and we made a purposeful shift toward diversity and inclusion across our system.