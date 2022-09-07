Prisma Health introduces at-home medical exam kits

Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health launched a program to offer medical exam kits that patients can use at home to help collect data for provider use, according to an Aug. 22 press release.

Prisma Health is the first healthcare system in South Carolina to offer TytoCare Medical Exam kits for patients to use at home.

New diagnostic tools pair with smartphones, allowing patients to send detailed medical information like heart or lung sounds, along with video messages to providers. The shared data can improve telehealth diagnosis and assessment. The medical kit tools are designed to closely mimic the capabilities and functionality of physical exams performed during an office visit. All data is HIPPA-compliant, according to the release.

Prisma Health Pediatrics-Easley physician Ryan Hensley, MD, said that these kits are a great way to supplement current virtual care offerings and are easy to use.

"The ability to conveniently capture, share and discuss information in real-time and provide a diagnosis, treatment plan and prescription, if necessary, helps to meet the needs of our patients and their families," Dr. Hensley said.

Prisma Health is the largest healthcare organization in South Carolina. The company has 29,500 employees and 18 acute and specialty hospitals.