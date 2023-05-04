Prisma Health hospital redirects labor and delivery amid staffing shortage

Erica Carbajal -

Starting May 8, Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health plans to temporarily redirect labor and delivery services from its Laurens County (S.C.) Hospital to another facility about 40 miles away, FOX Carolina reported. 

Patients will be temporarily directed to Prisma Health Patewood Hospital in Greenville as the health system works to recruit more OB-GYN physicians to Laurens County, a spokesperson told the news outlet. The adjustment is expected to be short-term. 

"We are actively recruiting additional OB-GYN physicians to bring back deliveries to Laurens County Hospital. In the meantime, we have plans in place to ensure our patients are cared for effectively, efficiently and safely during this pause," Justin Benfield, CEO of Laurens County Hospital, told the news outlet. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles