Prisma Health's Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, S.C., is expanding its emergency department by 13,000 square feet in order to accommodate more patients, ABC Columbia 25 reported Oct. 13.

The $15.7 million expansion will add 13 beds to the emergency department. Construction will be completed in two phases, with the first expected to be completed by May 2023 and second projected to be completed by November 2024.