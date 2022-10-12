Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic care as it prepares to end inpatient services

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland is transitioning its orthopedic services to Akron, Ohio-based Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center.

The hospital, part of Sisters of Charity Health System, announced the transition Oct. 11.

Effective Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will transition to provide orthopedic care at the current St. Vincent Charity medical offices in the following Ohio cities: Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. This would bring the number of Crystal Clinic's locations in Northeast Ohio to 17.

In September, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center announced it would lay off 978 workers when it ends many services in November. The hospital is ending inpatient care and most other services next month. After the transition, the facility will offer certain outpatient services.

"This is a time of transition for St. Vincent Charity Medical Center as we transition from inpatient and surgical care to focus on ambulatory services, such as outpatient mental health services, addiction medicine, primary care, internal medicine, specialty clinics and urgent care," Adnan Tahir, MD, the hospital's president and CEO, said in a news release. "As we looked for an organization to transition our orthopedic surgeons and patients, Crystal Clinic quickly rose to the top of the list. I am most grateful for our relationship with Crystal Clinic — for our patients and our organization."