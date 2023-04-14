NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan opens dedicated gender-affirming care center

New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan opened its comprehensive Pride Health Center April 13 to house its LGBTQ services.

Metropolitan has been providing LGBTQ patient services for over ten years, including adult primary and preventive care, transgender healthcare, young adult care, geriatric care and more.

The center is a dedicated space where LGBTQ, transgender and gender non-conforming patients can receive care in a respectful, supportive environment, according to an April 13 system release.