Florida hospitals prepare for Hurricane Ian

Hospitals in Florida are preparing for the impact of Hurricane Ian this week, according to a Sept. 28 report from the Nashville Business Journal.

According to a Sept. 27 report from CBS affiliate WTSP, many hospitals in low-lying areas are taking necessary precautions to keep patients safe. St. Petersburg-based HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, which is in a mandatory evacuation zone, transported 40 patients to its Trinity location. WTSP reported that as of Monday evening, the hospital doors were locked, and no one would be allowed back until after the hurricane passed. Additionally, Bay Pine VA Healthcare System transferred all 142 of its residents and inpatients to various locations, according to the report.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare maintains a presence in Orlando through the North Florida Division, including five hospitals and five freestanding emergency rooms.

"Our leadership teams at our five Central Florida hospitals and other sites of care have been working diligently to ensure our care teams are supported and that we have adequate staffing, medications, supplies, food, water and generator power to continue to operate and care for our patients," HCA Healthcare North Florida Division President Richard Hammett told the Nashville Business Journal.

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis issued an executive order on Sept. 24 declaring a state of emergency. Under the state of emergency order, Floridians can receive early prescription refills regardless of typical limits.