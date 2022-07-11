California physician proposes floating abortion clinic to avoid state bans

A California physician plans to offer abortions via a boat-based clinic in federal waters to bypass states where the procedure is banned or limited, KCBS Radio reported July 8.

Meg Autry, MD, a board-certified OB-GYN at the UCSF/Mount Zion Women's Health Center in San Francisco, is leading the launch of PRROWESS — Protecting Reproductive Rights of Women Endangered by State Statutes.

According to its website, PRROWESS "aims to be a floating health clinic dedicated to offering a full scope of reproductive health and wellness services, including contraception and surgical abortion."

Dr. Autry plans to place the clinic in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico near the coasts of Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Texas.

"Those in the most southern parts of [these states] may be closer to the coast than to facilities in bordering states where abortion and reproductive healthcare are available," the PRROWESS website states. "The clinic will be able to offer services such as contraception and point of care [sexually transmitted infections] testing that may not be offered at the closest land facilities."

The PRROWESS announcement comes in the wake of the Supreme Court decision June 24 to overturn the constitutional protection for abortion. About half of states are expected to ban abortions in light of that ruling, according to Newsweek.

Dr. Autry told KCBS Radio that she and her group are fundraising for the project. She estimates at least $20 million is needed to acquire and retrofit a vessel as well as cover ongoing costs.