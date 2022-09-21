5 recent pediatric partnerships

The following pediatric partnerships have been formed or reported on by Becker's since Sept. 13.

1. Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System and Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Hospital partnered with the intention of keeping patients and their families closer to home while receiving care. Nicklaus will provide inpatient services and newborn routine screenings at NCH North Naples Hospital, while NCH will provide newborn hearing screenings.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Group and Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center partnered to expand services in Tennessee's Putnam County and Upper Cumberland region. Vanderbilt physicians will aid in pediatric inpatient and nursery services, and Cookeville Regional can refer patients to Vanderbilt physicians.

3. Radnor, Pa.-based Main Line Health and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia partnered, transferring pediatric care to CHOP from Melbourne, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health. CHOP will provide pediatric and neonatal coverage at select Main Line hospitals and will open an outpatient specialty center on its Bryn Mawr (Pa.) campus.

4. Hammond, La.-based North Oaks Health System and Children's Hospital New Orleans partnered with the intention of improving and expanding pediatric services the hospital already provides at North Oaks.

5. Vancouver, Wa.-based PeaceHealth and Seattle Children's partnered with the intention of preventing families with premature newborn babies from having to leave their communities for care. PeaceHealth's St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, Wash., will receive telehealth and telerounding services from a Seattle Children's neonatologist.