University Hospitals names cardiac surgery chief

Cleveland-based University Hospitals has named Yasir Abu-Omar, MD, PhD, as chief of cardiac surgery at its Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute.

Dr. Abu-Omar joined University Hospitals in 2020 as director of cardiothoracic transplantation at UH Cleveland Medical Center, according to a Feb. 3 news release shared with Becker's.

He led the implementation of the health system's donation after circulatory death heart transplant program in April 2022 and co-developed the system's extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation program, the first of its kind in Ohio, the release said.