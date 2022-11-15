UC San Diego Health names Dr. Joseph Califano director of cancer center

Joseph Califano, MD, has been named director of Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health.

Dr. Califano, an otolaryngologist, currently serves as physician-in-chief at Moores, according to a Nov. 14 news release from the health system. He also serves as director of the Hanna and Mark Gleiberman Head and Neck Cancer Center and co-leader of the Structural and Functional Genomics Program.

Prior to joining UC San Diego Health in 2015, Dr. Califano was a professor in the otolaryngology department at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore.

