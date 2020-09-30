Top 10 cardiology stories in September
Median pay for cardiology subspecialties was Becker's top-read cardiology story in September.
Here are the 10 most-read stories about cardiology for the month, beginning with the most popular:
1. Median pay for 5 cardiology subspecialties
2. Fired BayCare Health System cardiologist files wrongful termination suit
3. Humana launches heart, shoulder payment models: 6 things to know
4. 9 things to know about cardiologists' personal finances
5. 6 cardiologists on the move
6. Coronavirus changes the structure of heart cells, new study suggests
7. Lurie Children's appoints Dr. Sunjay Kaushal cardiovascular thoracic surgery chief
8. 5 hospitals launching heart care programs
9. Potential COVID-19 treatment could increase cardiac event risk if taken with certain drugs
10. US cardiology practices by size: 5 points
More articles on cardiology:
NYU Langone launches new pediatric heart failure, transplant program
UC San Diego Health 1st on West Coast to revive non-beating heart for transplantation
Potential COVID-19 treatment could increase cardiac event risk if taken with certain drugs
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.