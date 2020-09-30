Top 10 cardiology stories in September

Median pay for cardiology subspecialties was Becker's top-read cardiology story in September.

Here are the 10 most-read stories about cardiology for the month, beginning with the most popular:

1. Median pay for 5 cardiology subspecialties

2. Fired BayCare Health System cardiologist files wrongful termination suit

3. Humana launches heart, shoulder payment models: 6 things to know

4. 9 things to know about cardiologists' personal finances

5. 6 cardiologists on the move

6. Coronavirus changes the structure of heart cells, new study suggests

7. Lurie Children's appoints Dr. Sunjay Kaushal cardiovascular thoracic surgery chief

8. 5 hospitals launching heart care programs

9. Potential COVID-19 treatment could increase cardiac event risk if taken with certain drugs

10. US cardiology practices by size: 5 points

