Top 10 cardiology stories in June

A story about the CDC asking clinicians to report all cases of heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination was Becker's most-read cardiology story in June.

Here are the top 10 cardiology stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in June, starting with the most popular:

1. Report heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination, CDC tells clinicians

2. Rare cases of heart inflammation in young vaccine recipients prompt emergency CDC meeting

3. 'Likely association' between rare heart inflammation, COVID-19 vaccine among young recipients, CDC panel says

4. COVID-19 vaccines + heart inflammation: A timeline of CDC updates

5. Be proactive about data: How a Michigan hospital's cardiovascular department approaches value-based care

6. Minnesota health system 1st in world to use 4D hologram tech during heart procedure

7. CDC: Heart disease, diabetes deaths rose in 2020

8. 'We have to overcome inertia': Emory Heart and Vascular Institute's Dr. Angel Leon on today's priorities in cardiology

9. Tennessee hospital gets approval for open heart surgeries

10. Ohio health system among 1st in US to use novel heart failure therapy