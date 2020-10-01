Texas Heart Institute establishes clinical practice

Texas Heart Institute, a research and educational center in Houston, launched a clinical cardiology practice Oct. 1.

The Texas Heart Medical Group includes 12 cardiologists specializing in cardiac imaging, interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular disease and electrophysiology. Until now, Texas Heart Institute has focused solely on research and education and did not directly treat patients under the institute's umbrella.

"Oct. 1, 2020, marks an exciting day in the history of the Texas Heart Institute," said Eric D. Wade, Texas Heart Institute's board chair, in a statement. "With the launch of Texas Heart Medical Group, THI will usher in a dynamic new era as it enters into the clinical care arena."

The cardiology practice has started seeing new patients and will be open Monday through Friday.

