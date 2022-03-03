Strokes and COVID-19 findings top cardiology stories for February

News about COVID-19's effects on stroke patients and stroke risk was Becker's most-read cardiology story in February.

The top 10 most-read cardiology stories published by Becker's Hospital Review last month, starting with the most popular:

1. Strokes and COVID-19: 3 new findings

2. Heart disease in the pandemic and pregnancy: 8 recent heart study findings

3. 'Broken heart' syndrome cases on the rise

4. $45M gift creates Northwestern Medicine heart hospital

5. 'Smart stethoscope' can spot heart failure, study finds

6. FDA approves use of Eli Lilly drug for heart failure patients

7. Statins recommended to prevent cardiovascular disease in some adults over 40

8. COVID-19 boosts risks to heart 4%, study finds

9. 6 cardiologists on the move

10. Baylor names new cardiothoracic surgery chief