States with highest, lowest rates of deaths from heart failure

Massachusetts has the lowest average death rate for heart failure patients while Wyoming has the highest, according to CMS data.

CMS collected provider-level data on complication measures, the CMS Patient Safety Indicators and 30-day death rates for hospitals across the nation.

Here are the states with the lowest and highest average death rate for heart failure patients:

Lowest rates

1.Massachusetts: 10.39

2. Delaware: 10.76

3. Rhode Island: 10.90

4. Nevada: 11.12

4. Connecticut: 11.12

4. California: 11.12

7. New Jersey: 11.26

8. New York: 11.30

8. Minnesota: 11.30

10. Illinois: 11.35

Highest rates

1. Wyoming: 13.29

2. Idaho: 13.27

3. Iowa: 13.14

4. Alaska: 12.99

5. Mississippi: 12.92

6. Vermont: 12.79

7. Oregon: 12.75

8. Nebraska: 12.70

8. Maine: 12.70

10. Washington: 12.54