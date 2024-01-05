St. Mary's, Renown reach temporary deal on cardiology access

Reno, Nev.-based Saint Mary's Health Network reached a temporary agreement with Reno-based Renown Health for access to cardiology specialists working with Renown, Reno Gazette Journal reported Jan. 4.

On Dec. 7, Saint Mary's filed a lawsuit against Renown claiming it improperly ended a cardiology access agreement. The short notice for the termination left Saint Mary's "without an essential part of its cardiovascular program," according to the lawsuit. Shortly before Christmas, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Renown to preserve Saint Mary's access to Renown's surgeons while the case was ongoing.

The temporary deal allows access to Renown's cardiothoracic surgeons through April 15.

Renown told the Journal that it was extending the deal "despite providing adequate notice of an expired contract. … Following that date, the surgeons will offer assessment, diagnosis, complex surgery, and postsurgical continuity of care for all patients through Renown's Institute for Heart & Vascular Health and Renown Regional Medical Center."

Saint Mary's said it welcomed the extension. "We routinely explore and consider partnership opportunities to allow us to continue providing high-quality care to the community," a Saint Mary's spokesperson told the Journal. "In this case, we have been and will continue to identify permanent solutions."