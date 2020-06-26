Rate of heart disease risk factors on the rise in younger adults, study shows

The rate of metabolic syndrome — a group of risk factors linked to a higher likelihood of developing conditions such as heart disease — has risen in people between the ages of 20 and 40 years, a new study shows.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, examined data from a group of more than 17,000 volunteers, Health Day reports.

The researchers compared data for the study participants in 2011-2012 to data in 2015-2016. They examined the rate of metabolic syndrome, which is a group of factors that increases the risk of developing many serious conditions, including heart disease, diabetes and stroke. The risk factors are a large waistline, high blood pressure, high blood sugar levels, high triglyceride levels and low levels of good cholesterol.

The researchers found that the 20-to 39-year-old age group had a higher increase in the rate of metabolic syndrome over the five-year study period, as compared to other age groups.

Metabolic syndrome rates rose:

● From 16 percent to 21 percent among 20-to 39-year-olds

● From 38 percent to 42 percent among 40-to 59-year-olds

● From 37 percent to 50 percent for those older than 60 years

