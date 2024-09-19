Providence Heart Institute planning $42M renovation

Renton, Wash.-based Providence is planning a $42 million renovation of the Providence Heart Institute in Spokane, which will increase its patient capacity by 15%, according to a Sept. 17 report from the Spokane Journal of Business.

The first portion of the two-phase project includes the addition of a pediatric catheterization lab and is expected to begin next spring. Completion of each phase is expected to take 18 to 24 months, the report said.



The project is being funded by both Providence and its Washington state fundraising arm, the Providence Inland Northwest Foundation.