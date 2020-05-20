One-fourth of heart transplant recipients with COVID-19 died, NYC study finds

Twenty-five percent of heart transplant recipients who contracted COVID-19 died, according to a study published in JAMA Cardiology.

Researchers examined 28 heart transplant patients who were diagnosed with COVID-19 at a healthcare facility in New York City. The study includes data for the patients from March 1 to April 24.

Overall, seven of the 28 heart transplant patients (25 percent) died.



Of the 28 patients, 22 were admitted to the hospital for treatment, and most had evidence of myocardial injury and elevated inflammatory biomarkers. About 25 percent of those admitted needed mechanical ventilation.

More articles on cardiology:

Estimated volume losses for 30 service lines

'We are open, please come': California hospital urges patients to seek emergency care

White House tables CDC reopening guidelines; hospitals question transparency of remdesivir distribution — 8 updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.