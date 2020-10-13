Novant Health opens $165M cardiology, cancer care center

Novant Health opened a $165.9 million facility for outpatient cardiology and cancer care Oct. 12 in Charlotte, N.C.

The seven-story, 260,000-square-foot facility houses both the Novant Health Claudia W. and John M. Belk Heart & Vascular Institute and the Agnes B. and Edward I. Weisiger Cancer Institute.

The new facility consolidates all the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based health sytem's outpatient cardiac and cancer specialists, treatment services and support programs under one roof.

"In the past, a patient may have had to walk as many as 7,000 steps in one day during their care journey from testing sites to clinics to a treatment center," Gary Niess, MD, system physician executive of the Novant Health Belk Heart & Vascular Institute, said in a news release. "We'll now be able to deliver the whole-journey care our patients need all in one place, saving those 7,000 steps for rehabilitation and recovery."

