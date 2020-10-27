NewYork-Presbyterian children's hospital names chief of pediatric cardiology

NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York City selected Christopher Petit, MD, as chief of the pediatric cardiology service line.

Dr. Petit will also serve as chief of the pediatric cardiology division in the pediatrics department at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City.

He comes to NewYork-Presbyterian after an eight-year career at Emory University and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, where he was a professor of pediatrics and director of the pulmonary vein program.

Dr. Petit completed pediatric oncology and interventional radiology fellowships at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

