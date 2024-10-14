McLaren Health forms new Heart & Vascular Institute, taps chief medical director

Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care has established the new McLaren Heart & Vascular Institute, unifying cardiology, vascular and cardiothoracic services across 13 of the health system's Michigan hospitals.

The institute will be led by Samer Kazziha, MD, as chief medical director, according to an Oct. 9 news release from McLaren Health.



Through the initiative, McLaren Health aims to expand cardiology services while increasing access to technologies and research. The institute will also standardize practice guidelines and performance benchmarks across the health system.



Dr. Kazziha began his clinical practice in 1992. He has established and grown cardiovascular services at several southeast Michigan hospitals, the release said.