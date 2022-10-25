Journal of the American Heart Association names Dr. Bruce Ovbiagele editor-in-chief

Bruce Ovbiagele, MD, has been named the editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Heart Association.

He succeeds Barry London, MD, PhD, who was editor-in-chief for eight years. Dr. Ovbiagele will take over the role starting January.

Dr. Ovbiagele is a board-certified vascular neurologist and a professor of neurology at the University of California San Francisco Weill Institute for Neurosciences. He is also associate dean and chief of staff at the San Francisco Veteran Affairs Health Care System. Additionally, he has taught at universities and hospitals around the world, including in Nigeria, Ghana, China and Argentina. His research focuses on stroke prevention and improving stroke outcomes.

JAHA is an online peer-reviewed cardiology journal that publishes articles individually as they are accepted.