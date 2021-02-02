Higher mortality risk for young Black heart transplant recipients, study finds

In the first year after a heart transplant, Black adults between the ages of 18 and 30 are more than twice as likely to die compared to non-Black recipients, according to research findings published Feb. 2 in Circulation: Heart Failure.

Researchers evaluated nearly 23,000 adults who had a heart transplant between 2005 and 2017 and compared the risk of mortality in different age groups. Across all age groups, Black heart transplant recipients had a 30 percent higher death risk. Findings showed the youngest Black heart transplant recipients, the 18-30 age group, had a 2.3 times higher death risk in the first year after transplant compared to non-Black recipients. Among Black heart transplant recipients in the 31-40 age group, this association was 1.5 times higher in the first year after transplant.

Researchers did not identify a significant racial disparity in the health outcomes among heart transplantation recipients age 61 and older.

The study also found that compared to non-Black recipients, young Black heart transplant patients were more likely to have diabetes and/or high blood pressure, have a weakened heart muscle and be insured by Medicaid.

"To reduce overall racial disparities, clinical research moving forward should focus on targeted interventions for young Black recipients during [the first year after transplant,] researchers concluded.

