Heart condition rare for COVID-19-vaccinated teens: 4 findings

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, is rare in people ages 12 to 20 who are vaccinated against COVID-19, a study published Feb. 22 in The Lancet suggests.
Researchers investigated potential cases of MIS-C after COVID-19 vaccination reported to CDC's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System and Clinical Immunization Safety Assessment Project. They focused on children and young adults ages 12 to 20 who had received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Dec. 14, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021.
Key findings:
- Twenty-one patients out of more than 21 million vaccinated were identified as having MIS-C after COVID-19 vaccination and were hospitalized.
- Twelve of the 21 patients were admitted to an intensive care unit.
- There were no reported deaths from the condition, and the median hospital stay was seven days.
- Fifteen of the 21 were diagnosed as having COVID-19 despite vaccination, and six developed MIS-C for unknown reasons.