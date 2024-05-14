Florida hospital establishes electrophysiology program after $10M donation

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center established the Elliot Family Center for Cardiac Electrophysiology thanks to a $10 million donation, CBS12 reported May 13.

The newly established program will be part of the Robson Heart & Vascular Institute. The donation will expand the existing electrophysiology lab from one lab to two and the funds will support expansion needs.

The donation was given by Hugh and Nancy Elliot. Mr. Elliot told CBS12, "We wanted to be part of the tremendous impact the hospital is making on this region, and we felt passionate that we could make a difference by helping the hospital to expand a highly in-demand service, like treatment for AFib."