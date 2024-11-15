FDA warns of arterial bypass device safety concerns: 5 things to know

The FDA has warned providers of safety concerns and supply issues for Getinge/Maquet's VasoView HemoPro Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Systems.
The device is primarily used during endoscopic arterial bypass surgeries, according to a Nov. 15 news release from the FDA.
Here are five things to know about the FDA warning:
- Manufacturer Getinge/Maquet issued a recall notice to providers on Sept. 20, advising them not to use the VasoView HemoPro 1 and 1.5 devices due to the risk of silicone detaching from the device during use.
- The company received 18 complaints of silicone detachment between April 1 and July 31, with 17 reports of silicone debris detaching inside patients during treatment. There were three reported cases of providers being unable to remove the debris.
- The FDA is evaluating reports of silicone detachment with VasoView HemoPro 2 devices.
- Due to the recall and limited alternative device options, the FDA has added endoscopic vessel harvesting devices to the medical device shortage list.
- The FDA warning includes guidance and recommendations for risk mitigation if providers are unable to find alternative devices for use.
Read the full FDA warning here.