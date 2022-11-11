Father of preventive cardiology, Dr. Lewis Kuller, dies at 88

Lewis Kuller, MD, a top epidemiologist and father of preventive cardiology, died at 88 on Oct. 25, The New York Times reported Nov. 10.

Dr. Kuller spent more than 60 years studying risk factors for cardiovascular disease through multiple clinical trials and ongoing personal research.

"He was one of the first to say that menopause is a very critical point in heart disease for women, that they seemed to be protected until that point," Anne Newman, director of the Center for Aging and Population Health at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health, told the NYT.

Dr. Kuller died of pneumonia and congestive heart failure, according to the report. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, a son and six grandchildren.