Diabetes patient heart disease risk management tops January cardiology stories 

News that less than 20 percent of diabetes patients manage their heart disease risk was Becker's most-read cardiology story in January.

The top 10 most-read cardiology stories published by Becker's Hospital Review last month, starting with the most popular:

1. Less than 20% of diabetes patients managing heart disease risk

2. Boston hospital denies heart transplant for unvaccinated patient

3. 6 cardiologists on the move

4. Oro Valley Hospital begins admitting heart attack patients again

5. 'Smart stethoscope' can spot heart failure, study finds

6. Former cardiology chief's GoFundMe for lawsuit tops cardiology stories in December

7. Joint Commission, American Heart Association launch heart attack certification program

8. In medical first, surgeons transplant pig heart into man

9. Kootenai Health plans $4.3M heart center expansion

10. Sparrow Health System implants 400th Watchman device