COVID-19 can damage young children's hearts, cardiologists warn

The American College of Cardiology is warning that young children may be susceptible to heart damage from COVID-19, citing a case study depicting the outcome in a 2-month-old infant.

The infant presented with choking and bluish discoloration after feeding, but displayed no other virus symptoms like fever or diarrhea, according to the case study, which was published Dec. 2 in JACC: Case Reports.

After the infant tested positive for COVID-19 on a repeat test, physicians detected reversible myocardial injury and heart failure in the child — similar to heart issues seen in adults with the virus, ACC said.

Physicians performed multiple tests to eliminate other possible viral causes for the heart damage. The infant recovered normal heart function and was discharged without the need for heart failure medications.

"Most children with COVID-19 are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, but our case shows the potential for reversible myocardial injury in infants with COVID-19," lead author Madhu Sharma, MD, a pediatric cardiologist at The Children's Hospital at Montefiore in New York City, said in a news release. "Testing for COVID-19 in children presenting with signs and symptoms of heart failure is very important as we learn more about the impact of this virus.”

