CMS final rule cuts cardiology reimbursements: 3 takeaways

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

CMS issued its final rule for the 2023 Physician Fee Schedule, which provides both good and bad news for cardiologists.

"[It's] a good news, bad news scenario. The good news is that the adjustments are less draconian than what had been initially proposed…. The bad news [is] reflective of just the entire process," Edward Fry, MD, president of the Washington, D.C.-based American College of Cardiology, told TCTMD

Here are three changes pertaining to cardiology from the final rule:

  • The conversion factor was cut from $34.61 to $33.06, which will lead to an estimated one percent cut in cardiology reimbursements.

  • Reimbursement for telehealth services will be extended at least five months following the end of the public health emergency.

  • Within electrophysiology, CMS will implement relative value units (RVUs) for supraventricular tachycardia, ventricular tachycardia, and atrial fibrillation ablation that are a 3.7 percent cut compared to last year.

