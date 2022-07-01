Cleveland Clinic, Nuvance Health enter cardiology affiliation 

The Nuvance Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Danbury, Conn., became an affiliate of Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute on June 30.

Three Nuvance Health hospitals — Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and Danbury (Conn.) Hospital and Norwalk (Conn.) Hospital — will work with clinicians at Cleveland Clinic to expand cardiovascular care services, according to a news release.

"Management of heart disease is complex, but we can advance the treatment of cardiovascular disease to benefit our communities by working together on programs like this," Lars Svensson, MD, PhD, chairman of Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, said in the release. "Our affiliation with Nuvance Health will allow for sharing of best practices, while working together to ensure the highest quality care to Nuvance’s patients."