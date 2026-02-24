Cleveland Clinic Florida names endowed cardiovascular medicine chair

West Palm Beach-based Cleveland Clinic Florida established the Eric and Lois Zorn Endowed Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine thanks to a $3 million gift.

Jerry Estep, MD, division chair of Cardiovascular Medicine for Cleveland Clinic Florida, will be the inaugural endowed chair holder, according to a Feb. 22 system news release. He leads cardiovascular medicine across the system with an emphasis on patient-centered care and innovation in prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

The gift was given by Eric and Lois Zorn after Mr. Zorn received years of cardiovascular treatment at the system.