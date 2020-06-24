Cardiology societies to combine registries

Two professional cardiology societies are partnering to create a registry that includes data on patients with vascular diseases, according to an article in the Journal of Invasive Cardiology.

Although the American College of Cardiology and Society for Vascular Surgery each have their own registries, they'll merge "the best elements of both registries to create the premier vascular clinical registry," said Jens Jorgensen, MD, medical director of the Society for Vascular Surgery's registry.

The new registry collaboration will offer comprehensive data about patient characteristics, outcomes and the use and effectiveness of different treatments.

More articles on cardiology:

5 best children's hospitals for cardiology and heart surgery, ranked by US News

FDA clears Apple Watch ECG for remote patient visits during pandemic: 6 things to know

Cincinnati Children's to develop mobile rheumatic heart disease tech

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.