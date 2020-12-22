Cardiologist claims Colorado system fired her 1 day after she told CEO concerns of understaffing

A cardiologist claims that Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health fired her out of retaliation one day after she emailed the system CEO with concerns about specialist understaffing, according to the Denver Post.

Payal Kohli, MD, practiced at SCL Health's Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, Colo., from 2017 to 2019. She claims hospital and system leadership ordered cardiologists to cover the emergency room and ICU at the same times they were scheduled to see patients in their offices. She also alleges one physician who was qualified to perform procedures like placing pacemakers also had to cover multiple hospitals because the system did not have enough cardiologists.

Dr. Kohli alleges that at least eight patients received substandard care in summer 2019 and a 29-year-old man died when no one was available to put in a pacemaker he needed.

The physician claims she was passed over for promotions and stripped of her leadership roles after she raised concerns about understaffing. She says she was fired one day after emailing her concerns to Lydia Jumonville, president and CEO of SCL Health, according to the Denver Post.

The eight-hospital system said it does not comment on pending litigation, but did share the following statement with the Denver Post:

"Good Samaritan Medical Center and SCL Health take all complaints about patient care and safety very seriously, and we have a robust and confidential process in place to address patient care concerns, consistent with the process all hospitals follow per federal and Colorado state laws."

