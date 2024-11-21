Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Heart Institute to create cardiac center

Baylor College of Medicine and the Texas Heart Institute, both based in Houston, will partner to establish a cardiovascular health and research center at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

The Texas Heart Institute at Baylor College of Medicine will be led by the institute's president and CEO, Joseph Rogers, MD, who holds a faculty appointment at Baylor, according to a Nov. 21 news release from the college.

The consolidation will occur in phases over the next five years, with plans to raise additional funds for the project, the release said.