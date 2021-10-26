American Society for Preventive Cardiology calls for diversity in clinical trials

The American Society for Preventive Cardiology published a clinical practice statement in the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology calling for diversity of participants in clinical trials, according to an Oct. 26 press release.

"Underrepresentation compromises the generalizability of CV drugs, especially in ASCVD risk conditions, where the burden is disproportionate across demographic groups," the report read. "Equitable representation by sex and by race/ethnicity in clinical trials of CV drugs is essential so that clinicians and researchers can be assured that data reflect the diverse U.S. population."

A working group within the organization reviewed the literature regarding the inclusion of women and individuals of other diverse backgrounds into cardiovascular clinical trials and provided recommendations of best practices for improving diverse enrollment.

Several factors were identified as barriers for participation including, but not limited to fear, mistrust, unawareness of ongoing trials, restrictive eligibility criteria, comfort level, logistical challenges and financial constraints.

Researchers recommended that such barriers be overcome through patient and community engagement, providing education on clinical trials and diversifying investigative teams on trials.

The statement then called on the National Institutes of Health and other industry funded trials to increase efforts to reach out to diverse communities.



Read the full clinical practice statement here.