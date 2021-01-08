American Heart Association offers communication training for researchers

The American Heart Association is offering new learning modules to help researchers communicate their findings in a way the general public can better understand.

The modules, called the Heart of Communicating Science, feature writing and speaking courses to help researchers in highly specialized areas learn how to explain their work to any audience. Researchers are intended to apply the new skills in presentations, meetings and articles, among other outlets.

AHA partnered with Texas Christian University and the University of North Texas Health Science Center, both in Fort Worth, to develop the modules.



