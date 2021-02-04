American College of Cardiology recognizes 19 leaders for outstanding contributions to heart care

The American College of Cardiology named 19 healthcare leaders as recipients of its 2021 Distinguished Awardees, the organization said Feb. 3.

Award recipients will be formally recognized at the college's annual Scientific Session & Expo in May.

The awards program acknowledges clinicians, researchers and other healthcare leaders who are making significant contributions to the field of cardiology to help improve heart care for patients worldwide.

Among the winners are Christopher O’Connor, MD, president of the Inova Heart and Vascular Institute in Falls Church, Va.; Leslie Davis, PhD, associate professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Nursing; and Jay Cohn, MD, founder and director of M Health Fairview's Rasmussen Center for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention in Minneapolis.



