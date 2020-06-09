American College of Cardiology launches COVID-19 education series

The American College of Cardiology has launched a free virtual education series on cardiac care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series, which will take place weekly on Thursdays, will focus on the latest research, clinical guidance and emerging best practices related to treating patients with heart conditions in the midst of the pandemic. The organization aims to connect clinicians via the series so they can collaborate on lessons learned and solutions to challenges that the pandemic presents for cardiac patients, including information on telehealth.

The series began June 6 with an opening session featuring American College of Cardiology President Athena Poppas, MD, and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, MD. The session is available for viewing.

The education series will continue through July 2.

More articles on cardiology:

Estimated volume losses for 30 service lines

'We are open, please come': California hospital urges patients to seek emergency care

White House tables CDC reopening guidelines; hospitals question transparency of remdesivir distribution — 8 updates





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.