AMA donates $100,000 toward remote blood pressure monitoring in Chicago

The American Medical Association is donating $100,000 to help healthcare organizations on Chicago's West Side to help patients better manage their blood pressure remotely, the AMA said Nov. 9.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death on the city's West Side, with residents there facing a life expectancy that is as much as 16 years shorter than those living downtown, according to the nonprofit organization West Side United.

The donation will build on AMA, West Side United and the American Heart Association's efforts to help increase life expectancy among these residents.

"One of our goals for community-based hypertension interventions is to equip residents with resources and tools that allow them to successfully manage their care beyond the walls of hospitals and health clinics," Ayesha Jaco, West Side United’s executive director, said in a news release. "Our collaboration with the AMA and AHA expedites our ability to reach this goal."

