7 recent heart study findings

Here are seven recent cardiology-related studies published by Becker's since Feb. 1, starting with the most recent:

1. Only 18 percent of patients with infected heart devices underwent surgeries to have them removed, despite removal being recommended by all medical society guidelines, according to a new study from Durham, N.C.-based Duke University.

2. Two recent cardiology trials from Cleveland Clinic have focused on a "gene silencing" therapy and an experimental drug used to treat heart disease that thickens a heart muscle.

3. Older diabetes patients had a higher risk for severe influenza outcomes, including hospitalizations, a study recently published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases found.

4. The number of prediabetic children has nearly doubled in the last two decades, a study published March 28 in JAMA Pediatrics found.

5. Mortality rates from heart disease and stroke rose 4.3 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively, in 2020, according to a study analyzing data from the CDC's Wide-Ranging Online Data for Epidemiologic Research database between 2011 and 2020. The findings were published March 23 in JAMA Network Open.

6. The death rate for patients with a tear in a major artery coming out of the heart, known as aortic dissection, has been rising the past decade, especially among women and Black adults, a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found.

7. Routine mammograms typically used in breast cancer screenings may be able to predict postmenopasual women's risk for heart disease and strokes, a study published March 15 in Circulation found.