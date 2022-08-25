6 heart center clinic launches

Here are six heart center openings since July 28:
- Bowling Green, Ky.-based TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital has completed a $4.1 million upgrade of its cath lab and added a cardiac catheterization suite Aug. 22.
- N.Y.-based Staten Island University Hospital opened its $17.5 million, 19 bed cardiovascular unit in the Heart Tower of its North campus Aug. 18.
- Baptist Health's Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute is expanding its cardiac services with a new office at Baptist Health Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables, Miami's Community News reported Aug. 15.
- Northwell Health's Staten Island Hospital in New York City is set to open a $17.5 million advanced cardiovascular care center in October, silive.com reported Aug. 12.
- Ashe Heart and Vascular Center, part of Ashe Memorial Hospital and Appalachian Regional Healthcare system, celebrated its grand opening Aug. 8.
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles (Mich.) Hospital opened its new cardiology, orthopedic and bariatric units July 28, local radio station WSJM reported.