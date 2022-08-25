6 heart center clinic launches

Here are six heart center openings since July 28:

Bowling Green, Ky.-based TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital has completed a $4.1 million upgrade of its cath lab and added a cardiac catheterization suite Aug. 22. N.Y.-based Staten Island University Hospital opened its $17.5 million, 19 bed cardiovascular unit in the Heart Tower of its North campus Aug. 18. Baptist Health's Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute is expanding its cardiac services with a new office at Baptist Health Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables, Miami's Community News reported Aug. 15. Northwell Health's Staten Island Hospital in New York City is set to open a $17.5 million advanced cardiovascular care center in October, silive.com reported Aug. 12. Ashe Heart and Vascular Center, part of Ashe Memorial Hospital and Appalachian Regional Healthcare system, celebrated its grand opening Aug. 8. Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles (Mich.) Hospital opened its new cardiology, orthopedic and bariatric units July 28, local radio station WSJM reported.