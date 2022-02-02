6 cardiologists on the move

Below are six cardiologists who recently joined new practices or stepped into new roles.

1. Georges Khoueiry, MD, has joined North Oaks Cardiovascular Services, part of Hammond, La.-based North Oaks Health System, according to a Feb. 1 news release.

2. Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Hospital appointed John Filippone, MD, division chief of cardiology, the hospital said Jan. 19.

3. The Medical College of Georgia at Augusta (Ga.) University on Jan. 27 announced Yanbin Dong, MD, PhD, has been named director of its Georgia Prevention Institute.

4. Jaime Burkle, MD, and Gregory Giugliano, MD, have joined Northeast Georgia Health System's Georgia Heart Institute in Gainesville, according to a Jan. 27 Braselton News Today report.

5. Mercyhealth on Jan. 12 said it welcomed Rashad Belin, MD, PhD, to the staff at Mercyhealth Heart and Vascular Center in Janesville, Wis.