5 cardiologists on the move

Five cardiologists who recently joined new practices or stepped into new roles:

C. Tyson, MD, has joined the cardiology department at Paris, Ill.-based Horizon Health.

Yassar Almanaseer, MD, who specializes in interventional cardiology procedures, has joined the Sanford Health Devils Lake (N.D.) Clinic.

Lusana Ahsan, MD, has joined Cardiology Associates of Schenectady (N.Y.) — a practice of St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates — the Albany, N.Y.-based healthcare network said March 28.

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital has selected Jeptha Curtis, MD, to serve as medical director of cardiac catheterization laboratories. He will also serve as director of coronary interventions for Yale New Haven Health System.

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health has named Omar Khalique, MD, director of the division of cardiovascular imaging for both the health system and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center in Roslyn, N.Y.