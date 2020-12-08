4 recent heart care partnerships

Here are four partnerships and affiliations centered on cardiac and cardiovascular care announced recently.

1. San Diego-based Scripps Health and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente signed a five-year agreement that extends a 40-year partnership.

2. Seaman, Ohio-based Adams County Regional Medical Center has partnered with UC Health and the University of Cincinnati Heart, Lung and Vascular Institute.

3. Wadena, Minn.-based Tri-County Health Care is expanding its partnership with St. Cloud, Minn.-based CentraCare's Heart & Vascular Center for cardiology services, reports Otter Tail Lakes Country Association.

4. Syracuse, N.Y.-based St. Joseph's Health Cardiovascular Institute has partnered with the University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center to open a heart failure clinic, reports the Central New York Business Journal.

